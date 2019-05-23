CRIME
Police Launch Operation ‘Puff Adder’ In Lagos, Parade 159 Suspects
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, on Thursday launched Operation Puff Adder and also paraded 159 Suspects for armed robbery, Kidnapping, Cultism and other related crimes in Lagos.
Muazu, who paraded the suspects said several arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects at various time of the arrest.
The CP further disclosed that prompt response to distress calls helped the command in foiling about 80 armed robbery attempts and 14 cases of suicide.
He said, “Today marks another milestone in the history of policing in Lagos and we are here to witness a renewed vigour and determination of the Command to tackle the security challenges confronting our dear State.
“Of great concerns are cases of Cultism, traffic robbery, youth gangsterism and murder. We are today launching a special Operation introduced by the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu Adubakar, code named Operation Puff Adder aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order.”
Muazu, further stated that, the officers and men for the operations are drawn from Police Mobile Force (PMF), Tactical Units, Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Taskforce and Conventional Policemen.
‘The men are charged to ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminality and deal decisively with criminal elements in Lagos State.”
“Tough times indeed awaits those who choose the path of crime in the state and we will take the battle to their door step.
“Lagosians have a right to a more peaceful and orderly state with the support of the good people of Lagos.
“As men of Operation Puff Adder discharge their duties, they are equally enjoined to operate within the ambit of the law and must respect fundamental human right of the citizens,”Muazu said.
