NEWS
Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigeriens In Kaduna
As part of efforts to foster religious harmony and peaceful coexistence amongst the church and her host communities which includes people from Niger Republic in Kaduna, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church lemu road in Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna state has distributed food items to Muslims within in Tudun Nupawa and environs in the spirit of the Ramadan season.
Speaking shortly before the distribution, Reverend Bashiya Zumunta, the Kaduna DCC Secretary who stood in for the resident pastor said, the need to give helping hand particularly in this holy month of Ramadan cannot be overemphasised.
He said, the act that the church is exhibiting is in line with what the bible teaches.
Also speaking, the Assistant resident Pastor, Benjamin Mamman said the distribution is done annually during the Ramadan period to assist the Muslim faithful in their fast.
“This is our way of showing love to our neighbours as provided in the bible and we intend to sustain it by the grace of God.
“What we are distributing to them may be small but it is a show of our love and togetherness as a way of fostering religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.
“This year, we have also included Nigerien resident within our domain, and we are happy that they are always available to receive the gifts from us, and we have enjoyed peaceful coexistence with them all this years and prayed God that it will continue” he said.
On his part, the Chairman community relation committee of the church, Senator Haruna Azeez Zego said, the thought of distributing food items to muslim within their host community is borne out of love to sustain peaceful coexistence.
Responding onbehalf of the beneficiaries, the village head of Tudun Nupawa, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi who was represented by Abubakar Yusuf commended the church for annually remembering them particularly during their Ramadan period.
He said, the gesture is really helping their people in no small measures.
Also speaking, the Chairman Panteka traders association Alhaji Suleiman Shehu represented by the deputy Chairman, Abubakar Musa commended the church for their efforts.
Items distributed include millet, maize, beans, maggi, salt, indomie and sugar.
HAPPENING NOW
- Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigeriens In Kaduna
- LACON Partners Paralegals On Provision of Justice To Rural Communities
- ICAN Commends Commitment Of ECOWAS, To Nuclear Disarmament
- VC Warns Students Against Social Vices As LASU Matriculates 5,500
- Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
- FEATURED15 hours ago
Why I Didn’t Change My Cabinet – PMB
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Military Promotion, Retirement And Religious Politics
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Very Important Vulture
- NEWS16 hours ago
Speakership: Aspirants Present Manifesto To PDP Members-elect
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector