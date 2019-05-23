Rotary Club Lists Delta Chief For Paul Harris Award

The Rotary Club of Abuja , District 9125, in a meeting early this week has enlisted Chief Pinik Azaiye of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State and a few others among awardees to be honoured with Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International which will hold in the next few weeks at the 11th investiture of district chairman in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting the president of Rotary Club, The Ambassadors in Abuja, Ozuem Esiri pointed out that Chief Azaiye met the criteria of the award for his outstanding contribution towards promoting peace , and Humanitarian Service to various Communities in the Niger-Delta region.

He further added that he will be decorated in appreciation of his commitment and support to humanity which is the major objective of Rotary Club International.

Speaking chief Azaiye said he would continue to promote peace and unity in Niger Delta and see to bringing stakeholders and the international community to the Niger Delta to foster development of the oil rich region.

Also speaking the Chairman of Leadership One Uk and chairman of Global Peace Committee, Salinder Supri pointed out that it was time for the world to begin to see that the different ethics group in Delta state are united in Peace .