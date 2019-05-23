Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Rotary Club Lists Delta Chief For Paul Harris Award

Published

1 min ago

on


The Rotary Club of Abuja , District 9125, in a meeting early this week has enlisted Chief Pinik Azaiye of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State and a few others among awardees  to be honoured with Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International which will hold in the next few weeks  at the 11th investiture of district chairman in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting the president of Rotary Club, The Ambassadors in Abuja, Ozuem Esiri pointed out that Chief Azaiye met the criteria of the award for his outstanding contribution towards promoting peace , and Humanitarian Service to various Communities in the Niger-Delta region.

He further added that he will be decorated in appreciation of his commitment and support to humanity which is the major objective of Rotary Club International.

Speaking chief Azaiye said he would continue to promote peace and unity in Niger Delta and see to bringing stakeholders and the international community to the Niger Delta to foster development of the oil rich region.

Also speaking the Chairman of Leadership One Uk and chairman of Global Peace Committee, Salinder Supri pointed out that it was time for the world to begin to see that the different ethics group in Delta state are united in Peace .

 

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES11 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION11 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS12 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES12 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: