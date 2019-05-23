Salesgirl Docked For Stealing N108,500 Worth Of Phones, Cash

A salesgirl, Ogunmola Nifemi, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for allegedly stealing four cell phones and cash valued at N126,500.

Nifemi, 23, was said to have committed the offence on February, 18 at about 8:30 a.m at shop No M18 Fayose market in Ado-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused stole two hot six phones valued at N78,000, one itel P12 valued at N27,000, one itel 2171 valued at N3,500 and cash sum of N18,000 belonging to Mrs Akinwumi Bolanle.

Nifemi, a salesgirl at a phone shop, whose address was not given, according to Ikebuilo sold four cell phones to a customer on a transfer transaction.

The prosecutor said the complainant met the customer on his way out of the shop and when she asked the accused, she told her that the man promised to transfer the money to her, which he failed to do.

She also claimed that cash of N18,000 was missing in the shop, saying the complainant told the police that she has a dubious character.

The prosecutor who said that the offence contravened section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the file and assemble her witnesses.

Mr Bayo Idowu who is the counsel to the accused prayed the court to grant his client bail and promised that the accused would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till June 20 for further hearing.