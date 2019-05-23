Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Salesgirl Docked For Stealing N108,500 Worth Of Phones, Cash

Published

1 min ago

on


A salesgirl, Ogunmola Nifemi, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for allegedly stealing four cell phones and cash valued at N126,500.

Nifemi, 23, was said to have committed the offence on February, 18 at about 8:30 a.m at shop No M18 Fayose market in Ado-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused  stole two hot six phones valued at N78,000, one itel P12 valued at N27,000, one itel 2171 valued at N3,500 and cash sum of N18,000  belonging to Mrs Akinwumi Bolanle.

Nifemi, a salesgirl at a phone shop, whose address was not given, according to Ikebuilo sold four cell phones to a customer on a transfer transaction.

The prosecutor said the complainant met the customer on his way out of the shop and when she asked the accused, she told her that the man promised to transfer the money to her, which he failed to do.

She also claimed that cash of N18,000 was missing in the shop, saying the complainant told the police that she has a dubious character.

The prosecutor who said that the offence contravened section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the file and assemble her witnesses.

Mr Bayo Idowu who is the counsel to the accused prayed the court to grant his client bail and promised that the accused would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till June 20 for further hearing.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES15 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION15 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES15 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS15 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES16 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES16 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: