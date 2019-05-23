Shell Inaugurates N221m Projects In Eight Rivers Communities

Oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has commissioned no fewer than 17 programmes and projects worth N221 Million, under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) in communities in Etche local government area of Rivers State.

The benefiting communities, which are under the Etche One Cluster Development Foundation (EOCDF) include; Igbo-Etche, Ikwerre-Ngwo, Umuoke, Ozuguru, Umuotube, Umuona, Imeh, Okoche and Umuochasi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programmes and projects at Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli, said the Etche One Cluster has become a reference point for how successful GMoU programme can impacy positively on the lives of the people.

Weli, who was represented by the Manager, External Relations, Dr. Chibuzo Anyim, listed some of the programmes and projects to include construction of two units of one-bedroom flat, installation of 2 KVA transformer, among others.

He said: “The Etche One Cluster has come to be a reference point for how a successful GMoU programme can positively impact the lives of the people. The results are proof points if the foresight behind the conception of GMoU model for project delivery to our host communities.

“A total of 17 projects, including construction of two units of one-bedroom flat at Ikwerre-Ngwo Mini Estate, the installation of two 500 KVA transformers at Umuoke and Ozuguru, all in Ikwerre-Ngwo community, installation of two 500 KVA transformers at Umuotube and Umuona in Chokota community.

“Installation of 500 KVA transformer at Imeh and Okoche communities, respectively, construction of perimeter fence, solar-powered lighting/ neighbourhood water system and construction of four units of one-bedroom flat Corpers Lodge at Community Secondary School, Igbo-Etche, amongst others.

“Eight out of the nine benefitting communities of these projects and programmes are reaping the rewards for supporting our business to thrive, with the trickle-down result of enabling us to create economic values for them through GMoU programme. This is why I reiterate that our ability to do more is directly tied to the freedom you give us to operate in your midst.”

Earlier in his welcome address, EOCDF Chairman, Stanley Amaechi, said of all the communities in the cluster, only Umuebulu has not benefited from projects and programmes of SPDC due to litigation.

Amaechi said: “As we all know the cluster comprises of nine communities under the GMoU arrangement; all these constituent communities have experienced great dividends of the GMoU since inception of the phase two except Umuebulu community which had litigation.

“It is worthy of note that the positive impacts of the GMoU cannot be overemphasized as being witnessed today where six programmes and eleven completed projects amounting to a total sum of N221,084,897:00 are being commissioned.

“This is not withstanding other projects are progressing and are at various stages of implementation across the constituent communities of the cluster.”