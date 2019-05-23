Connect with us
NEWS

Shell Spends N221m On Infrastructural Projects In 9 Rivers Communities

Published

1 min ago

on


Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on Thursday said it invested over N221.08 million on several infrastructural projects in nine host Etche communities in Rivers.

SPDC’s General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli, spoke on Thursday at the formal handover of the projects to the communities held at Community Secondary School Imeh, Igbo-Etche, Rivers.

The projects included, eight units of one bedroom flats, five 500kva electric transformers, solar powered lighting and neighborhood water system and perimeter fence, among others.

The benefiting communities are Chokocho, Chokota, Ikwerrengwo, Imeh, Okoche, Umuakuru, Umuebulu, Umuochashi and Umuakuru.

Represented by Shell’s External Relations Manager, Land Hub, Dr Chibuzor Anyim, Weli said the investments were part of its Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) on project delivery to its host communities.

“Aside the projects, we have invested on various economic empowerment and human capital development programmes, such as, Etche 1 & 2 cluster joint skills acquisition for 62 physically challenged persons.

“The projects and human capital development have gulped over N221 million. Eight of the communities are reaping the rewards for supporting our business to thrive,” he said.

Weli said the company had so far established 37 active GMoU clusters across communities where it operated in the Niger Delta.

“This community-led social investment strategy is funded by SPDC and its joint venture partners.

“The investment serves to improve interface and promote socio-economic development of our host communities,” weli said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Obinna Anyanwu, thanked and assured SPDC of maintenance of the projects.

He said the Rivers Government was passionate about opening the various communities through development of human and capital projects.

“To this end, the council will soon commence the rehabilitation of dilapidated classrooms blocks at Community Secondary School Imeh Igbo-Etche,” he assured. (NAN)

 


