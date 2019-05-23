NEWS
Stop Embarking On Frivolous Journeys, NYSC DG Warn Corp Members.
The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members to desist from embarking on frivolous journeys during the service year.
The Director General gave the warning while addressing corps members at NYSC Ondo State Zonal Office during his visit to the State.
The 18th Director General of the noble scheme, said that the management is very uncomfortable with the lackadaisical attitude of some members of the service corps.
His words: “My dear children in the national service, it has become worrisome that some of you embark on journeys which ordinarily you should not engage in. This trend has raised the public outcry on the avoidable deaths corps members are exposed to.”
The Director General who once served as Military Assistant to past Director Generals between 1996 and 1999 said that NYSC will henceforth take drastic measures against any erring and recalcitrant corps members who flout the rules and regulations in line with the NYSC Bye-Law.
He said,”Let me sound a note of warning that the management of the scheme both at the Directorate Headquarters and State Secretariats will no longer condone any act of lawlessness and will henceforth mete out appropriate sanctions to those who refuse to abide by the code of conduct as provided for in the NYSC Bye-Law”
The one time Lecturer at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna between 2000 and 2004 read the riot act to corps members on the mode of dressing which many are now taking for granted.
“As a parent, it is always my joy to see you adorning NYSC uniform and then giving your selfless service to the nation but many of you are daily abusing the privilege by giving bad image to our national identity with your indecent dressing.
“This administration will not allow you to continue what you are doing. It makes me sad when I see a corps member wearing NYSC uniform with other combinations. This has to stop and I am going to be personally involved in the crusade”.
He charged the corps members to take their personal security with utmost concern.
“The challenges we are facing is multi-dimensional and I want to implore you to take your personal security seriously. Do not leave your places of primary assignment or your residence without informing your colleagues about your whereabouts and endeavour to let your friends know where you are at every point in time.
“NYSC has given you printed documents that contain the names and contact all security agencies within your Local Government of service. Please get in touch with any of the agencies in case of any security threat or breach and I am confident that you will be adequately protected.
“On our part, we shall continue to make your security and welfare sacrosanct”. The Director General said.
The DG promised to build on the legacy of his predecessors by expanding the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.
Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio congratulated him on his appointment as the 18th Director General of the laudable Scheme.
Akpabio said,”Your appointment is an eloquent testimony of your resilience, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to duty which made you an outstanding officer fit for this challenging assignment among the galaxy of personalities shortlisted for this enviable position”.
The state coordinator further informed the Director General that,
“The Executive Governor in his magnanimity during the 2019 Batch ‘A’ orientation course held in March through April donated a pick up automobile to serve as operational vehicle as well as resumption on the construction of Perimeter Fence initiated in the last quarter of 2018”.
