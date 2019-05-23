EDUCATION
VC Warns Students Against Social Vices As LASU Matriculates 5,500
The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has warned the students to shun violence, cultism and other social vices if they don’t want their dreams and aspirations to be truncated.
Fagbohun, on Thursday gave this advice during the school’s 2018/2019 Matriculation ceremony where 5,500 students were matriculated out of more than 42,000 applicants.
He warned the matriculating students that anyone that decides to toe the path of hooliganism and found wanting will be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.
The LASU boss implored the students to engage in intellectual discourse while taking advantage of the extracurricular activities available at the university to pursue their dreams, provided they abide by the values and principles of the institution.
“You will get to realize as you progress in your studies that Lagos State University is synonymous with academic innovations, cutting edge research, sagacious and academically active students.
“The onus now lies on you to ensure that you strive hard to further raise the bar. This can only be achieved when you dress responsibly, eschew violence, cultism, drug addiction, prostitution, examination malpractice and other vices that are inimical to your success as a student of our institution.”
