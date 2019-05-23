Yahaya’s Quest For Better Gombe

Since his landslide victory in the Gombe governorship election, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has continued to instill confidence in the minds of the citizenry that his emergence indeed heralds renewed hope and promise for the future of the State.

The governor-elect has moved swiftly to ensure the fulfillment of his campaign manifesto which envisages the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

This task is indeed herculean but nonetheless achievable and the committees assembled by the governor-elect which composed of the crème de la crème of the professional, administrative, technocratic, academic, political, economic and corporate realms of Gombe State, have now presented their reports to the governor-elect through the main committee headed by Malam Mohammed Kabir Ahmad after wide-ranging deliberations, exhaustive brainstorming and extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders in the state’s social, economic, political and cultural spheres.

In line with his campaign promise of building a better tomorrow for Gombe, Yahaya signposted the sectors where the committees had a mandate to cover, interface, initiate and recommend lasting solutions to the challenges inherent therein: Agriculture and Livestock; Civil and Public Service, Communication Technology; Culture and Tourism; Education; Finance, Economic Development and Revenue Generation; Health; Lands and Survey; Information and Social Media; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Extra- Ministerial Department and Other Organizations; Works; Legislature; Security; Urban and Rural Development; Water, Mineral Resources and Environment; Justice; Youths and Sports Development.

In line with the terms of reference given to them by the governor-elect, the sectoral committees analyzed and identified challenges and obstacles militating against the smooth operation, growth, development or optimal performance of key sectors of Gombe State and proffered strategies and policies that will eradicate or degrade those challenges, drastically and holistically.

The report presented by the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Malam Muhammad Kabir Ahmad has the following highlights huge interest-bearing debts compared to the State revenue profile. The estimated debt profile of the State as at 31 December 2018 stood at N153.12 billion. Also is the inefficiencies in the State Board of Internal Revenue generation capabilities e.g., non-compliance with the Regulation on issuance and custody of revenue receipts, as well as, multiplicity of bank accounts.

Indeed, the report also uncovers poor/weak leadership in the State Civil Service and lack of synergy between the office of the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission, un-wielding and unsustainable numbers of ministries in the State. There is also is the absence of a strategic plan for the State at the various sectors.

Additionally, the committees noticed lack of administrative support for enforcement of court judgments and obsolete laws, absence of autonomy for the Legislature especially on administrative matters. Also, laws enacted by the State House of Assembly are not readily available to the public. It was also observed that there is lack of mapping of land resources and encroachment on most of the grazing reserves, inadequate skilled manpower at the LGA, judiciary, health sector etc., and absence of research and library facilities in the legislative arm and judiciary. Poor quality of leadership at the local government area level.

According to the committees findings, about 59% of teachers in primary schools are unqualified. Embarrassingly, their is high teacher/student ratio especially in critical subjects in secondary schools with an average of 1:150; high rate of out-of-school-children which stood at about 77% primary school age children in 2017.

Other discoveries included high prevalence of drug abuse among women and youths. In the 2018 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Report “Drug Use in Nigeria”, Gombe State currently rank the highest in drug abuse index in the North-East, with a prevalence rate of 21% of its population involved with drug abuse, and one out of every four women abuse drugs.

Sadly, there is shortage/ ineffective mapping of manpower across the educational, health, legislative sectors etc, high rate of infant and maternal mortality.

However, despite the glaring frightening reality, hope is not lost with Inuwa on the saddle. In order to tackle these challenges, the incoming governor’s manifesto ab initio envisages a massive construction of health and educational infrastructure as well as the rehabilitation of existing ones with the supply of state of the art equipment, tools and drugs a vital component of his strategy to enthrone a literate, healthy and virile Gombe State.

In the arena of housing and transportation; ICT development; agriculture and commerce, trade and industry, the incoming administration’s manifesto encapsulated the inherent obstacles and goes further to enunciate strategies that will eradicate or drastically degrade them so that the electorate will have good value for the hopes and aspirations they have invested in their elected government. For instance in the housing and transportation sector, the governor-elect’s thoughtful manifesto identifies the provision of low cost housing estates, housing mortgages and repositioning of the state-owned GOMBE-LINE with additional fleets as some of the solutions to the sector’s challenges. In the crucial agricultural sector, the incoming administration envisages an increase in budgetary allocation to the sector, provision of increased access to land for commercial agriculture and the provision of modern equipment like tractors, harvesters, planters as some of the measures to increase agricultural productivity in the state.

In raising the level of commerce, trade and industry, the incoming administration has proposed incentives for the establishment of factories and industries in the state, promotion of Made in Gombe products and collaboration with the Federal Government and GENCOS to provide stable power supply throughout the state. This will no doubt assist in raising the position of Gombe to an enviable height.

The governor-elect, upon receiving the committees’ report, lauded members for doing a comprehensive job despite the non-co-operation and indifference by the outgoing administration.

Undoubtedly, the governor-elect has started on a sound note initiating numerous programs and policies even before his official inauguration, which is an indication of his resolve to build a better tomorrow and take Gombe State to the next level.

– Misilli lives in Gombe