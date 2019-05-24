A/Ibom Tops HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate

Akwa Ibom State has overtaken Benue State in the HIV/AIDS index, making it the state with the highest prevalence rate in Nigeria. This is contained in the latest Nigerian HIV/ AIDS Indicator and Impact Assessment Survey (NAIIS).

The findings released last week by the National Action Committee for the Control of AIDS (NACA) showed that 5.5per cent of the people living with HIV/AIDS is in Akwa Ibom followed by Benue with 5.3 per cent.

The state epidemiologist and convener, Doctors for Udom, Dr. Aniekeme Uwah, who disclosed this at the weekend, said that the current HIV/AIDS status could adversely affect direct foreign investment into the state.

Uwah feared that the state government’s industrialisation policy could be adversely affected as the result of the survey was authentic coming from very reputable research organisations with support from the United States of America (USA).