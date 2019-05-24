Connect with us
NEWS

Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC

Published

1 min ago

on


Former presidential adviser and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to ignore the court order halting the March 23 rerun governorship election in the state.

Ardo who advised INEC to comply with the order if it does not want to throw our society into anarchy, added that if the electoral commission has an issue with such an order it should appeal against it within the due process of law.

The PDP chieftain, who expressed concern over INEC’s plan to disregard the court order, warned that its refusal to comply with the law will only further complicate issues and project the commission as pursuing a predetermined agenda. He however charged all concerned political parties and the Adamawa electorate, as law abiding bodies and citizens, to boycott the exercise, if INEC insist on disobeying the order which will be act of impunity.

An Adamawa state High Court in Yola had issued an injunction restraining the INEC from conducting the supplementary election, following a suit filed by the candidate of the Movement for Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Eric Theman, over the missing of the party’s logo on the ballot papers. But the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Barrister Kassim Gaidam explained that the court order was ineffective.

Ardo however said, “In my opinion, if it is actually true a court indeed issued an order and INEC refused to comply then INEC is clearly at fault. It is not only wrong but is a clear path to anarchy. Because if a court of competent jurisdiction gives orders, and it’s duly served, then we’re all duty bound to obey no matter how fallible that order may be.


