Akeredolu Wades Into Herdsmen, Monarch Clash

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has waded into clash between herdsmen and Gedegede Akoko community with their monarch in the state.

The prompt intervention of the state government seemed to have saved the situation that could have led to another bloody clash between herdsmen and the community.

According to Onigedegede of Gedegede in Akoko North West Local Government Area, 0ba Walidu Sanni, reports of incessant destruction of farm produce of farmers from the town made farmers to report to the police in the area which led to nine hefty Fulani men to invade his palace.

He said they came and harassed occupants of his palace.

The monarch said the incident was reported to the police after seizing a gun and cutlass from them.

He added that the matter was reported to Divisional Police Officer DPO, Okeagbe, a Superintendent of Police, Johnson Akintola, chairman, Akoko North West Local Government, Elder Samson Akande and his colleagues Obas in the area.

It was gathered that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu immediately directed his Special Assistant on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo to attend a stakeholder’s parley to douse tension and apprehension in the council area.

The meeting which was well attended with all security chiefs in the local government.

The governor representative, Dojumo said carrying arms and ammunition are prohibited while gracing between 6am and 6pm, adding that under aged children should not be put in charge of cattle.

Dojumo urged Fulanis to live with their host community peacefully, noting that governor will soon invite the stakeholders for discussion and put lasting solution to the perennial problem facing them.

Earlier, Miyetti Allah, Ondo State chairman, Alhaji Sule Bello said Fulani vigilante groups had helped to reduce kidnapping in the state.

He urged Fulanis to maintain peace and cooperate with their landlords and host communities to make peaceful co- existence.

The council chairman, Elder Samson Akande commended mediation efforts of Governor Akeredolu and the council of traditional rulers in the area for their support.

Dignitaries included Zaki of Arigidi, Owa of Ogbagi, Akala of Ikaram, Elese of Ese, Chief Owolabi Abanikannda, chairman, PCRC, Okeagbe Police Division, Alhaji Usman Bala Special Adviser to Governor on hausa Matters and Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, chairman, Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.