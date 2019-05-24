Connect with us
Ambode Congratulates Fayemi, Bagudu On NGF, PGF

Published

1 min ago

on


Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has congratulated Govs. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on their emergence as Chairmen of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) respectively.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna on Friday, described their emergence as fitting and well deserved.

He said that both being governors from the progressive fold was not only a positive sign for the party, but also a good omen for democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me congratulate my brother governors, Fayemi and Bagudu on their election as Chairman of NGF and PGF respectively.

“Their emergence has come at a time when our democracy needs men with proven track record of progressive leadership and experience.

“Fayemi is a technocrat and development expert with a rich wealth of experience over the years and I am confident that he will galvanise the NGF to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to take the nation to the next level.

“Bagudu has also proven his mettle as a man of honour, a progressive to the core.

“Without a doubt, his emergence as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum will unite the party to be stronger, all inclusive, deepen the democratic institutions and provide the necessary support that Mr President requires as he continues to steer Nigeria to greater heights,” he said.

Ambode also urged other state governors to rally round both men and work together for the greater interest of the country.(NAN)

 


