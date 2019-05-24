Connect with us
ASUU Threatens To Resume Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused federal government of continuous breach of trust, saying that its members should not be held responsible if there is any disruption in the university system, as the federal government had not shown commitment to carrying out the 2019 Memorandum of Action.

National president of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, stated  this at a briefing in Abuja, while reacting to the statement credited to the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu that the Nigerian government has approved an additional N25 billion as earned academic allowances for the union.

While denying knowledge of the said N25billion approved by federal government for the payment of Earned Academic Allowance(EAA) for universities, the ASUU boss said it became expedient for the union leadership to clarify issues relating to the said N25 billion supposedly approved as part payment for the outstanding arrears of the

Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) within the context of  of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed between the federal government and ASUU on 7th February, 2019. He said the leadership of the union has watched with dismay the failure of government  to live up to its commitments.

According to him, “Following the signing of the MoA, the union expected, as agreed, that the N25 billion EAA part payment would be paid between 25th February, 2019 and 28th February, 2019. As we speak today, there is no evidence that mainstreaming of EAA into the annual budget, beginning from this year, has been done. Indeed what has been going on is the tossing around of the agreement document between the offices of the Hon Minister of Education and Finance.


