Aviation Unions’ Strike Divides NCAA Workers

The industrial action planned by four aviation unions which commenced on Wednesday has created a division between core union members and some workers of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The strike was organised by National Union of Air Transport Employee (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and engineers (NAAPE) to protest the new approved organogram for NCAA, conditions of service and allied issues.

Midway into the strike, the union leaders were summoned to Abuja by the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who had series of agreements with them.

Srika after the meeting with the four unions was said to have reached agreement to resolve burning issues which concern the staff of NCAA.

“It is true that they have come on our invitation to discuss on the contentious issues that caused the commencement of industrial action,”said the minister.

While enumerating the issues brought forward by the unions, Sirika commented: “One of the issues is the non-conformity with the act of appointment of boards.

“The other one is on the conditions of service and the minister said, “The salaries and wages is outside our purview and I have volunteered tomorrow to visit the Salaries and Wages and ask them to rush the process of approving the conditions of service”.

“Regarding the organogram, which is the really the meat of the matter not degrading the other two. This one is more pressing and we going to set up a committee within one week and rectify the grey areas and come to something that is mutually accepted by all. The unions will be part of the committee”

The National President of ATSSSAN, Comrade Illitrus Ahmadu who spoke on behalf of the union after the meeting with the minister said both parties have agreed on certain understanding.

“We met on the invitation of the minster to discuss the way forward with regards to strike action embarked on by the unions in NCAA on the organogram, conditions of service and allied issues. We had a very rich mutual deliberations. We have agreed on certain understanding between us, which we believe will resolve the issues”

“I must say that we are satisfied at this level. Ministry has promise to address the organogram issue within the period of seven days and the minister has promised to pay a visit to the National Salaries and Wages tomorrow in the company of the DG NCAA and some other officials. He has also promised to look into the issue of the board and assured that as soon as the new regime is inaugurated, boards will be constituted”, Illitrus said.

“We are at this stage of looking forward to the implementation of the decisions reached in the interest of all. We are returning to Lagos to brief our people and announced the suspension of the strike”,the union leader added.

Although, the union leaders were yet to call off the strike publicly but it was obvious that they were no longer bent on continuing the strike action any longer, based on their agreements with the minister.

LEADERSHIP however, gathered that the workers were not satisfied with the meeting of the minister with the union leaders.

They therefore, continued with the strike action Thursday, despite unions reaching a late night agreement with the Minister Wednesday night to cease action.

As at 9:00pm, some NCAA staff were seen marching around the airport with their placards and singing solidarity songs.

As they sang, they warned that no union member should march with them since they have compromised and the staff no longer have faith in them or their activities.