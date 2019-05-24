NEWS
Berger Reopens Closed Sections Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says Julius Berger Plc has reopened the closed sections of Ibadan-bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo on Friday.
Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known in a statement signed by the Corps’ Route Commander, Florence Okpe, and made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the temporary closure was announced on Wednesday to enable the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to lay a 400m asphalt on those sections of the expressway.
“This development resulted to diversion of the Ibadan-bound traffic which shared the carriageway conveying traffic going into Lagos.
“This narrowed the available carriageway with traffic build up around the affected areas.
“This is to inform motorists that the temporarily-closed sections of the Ibadan -bound carriageway of the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway around Magboro – Kara/Ibafo earlier closed to traffic by the construction company, has been reopened to traffic on Friday.
“The reopening of the earlier closed sections on Friday is expected to improve the traffic situation that caused gridlock since Wednesday around Magboro to Kara/Ibafo,’’ he said.
The sector commander, however, advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic and emergency agencies working on the entire corridor to smoothen the motoring experience of all motorists.
Oladele urged motorists to refrain from driving against traffic as violators risk impoundment of their vehicles and might be booked for dangerous driving which attracts the sum of N50,000 fine.
He also said that traffic emergencies on the corridor could be reported on the FRSC toll free number, 122.
