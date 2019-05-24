Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Berger Reopens Closed Sections Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Published

1 min ago

on


The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says Julius Berger Plc has reopened the closed sections of Ibadan-bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo on Friday.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known in a statement signed by the Corps’ Route Commander, Florence Okpe, and made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the temporary closure was announced on Wednesday to enable the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to lay a 400m asphalt on those sections of the expressway.

“This development resulted to diversion of the Ibadan-bound traffic which shared the carriageway conveying traffic going into Lagos.

“This narrowed the available carriageway with traffic build up around the affected areas.

“This is to inform motorists that the temporarily-closed sections of the Ibadan -bound carriageway of the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway around Magboro – Kara/Ibafo earlier closed to traffic by the construction company, has been reopened to traffic on Friday.

“The reopening of the earlier closed sections on Friday is expected to improve the traffic situation that caused gridlock since Wednesday around Magboro to Kara/Ibafo,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic and emergency agencies working on the entire corridor to smoothen the motoring experience of all motorists.

Oladele urged motorists to refrain from driving against traffic as violators risk impoundment of their vehicles and might be booked for dangerous driving which attracts the sum of N50,000 fine.

He also said that traffic emergencies on the corridor could be reported on the FRSC toll free number, 122.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

INTERVIEWS7 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES8 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES8 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
FEATURES8 hours ago

The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society

It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: