CBN, IFC Seek Self-regulation, Consolidation In MfB Sector
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have charged Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to embrace self-regulation and consolidation in order to enhance performance and sustainability of the sector.
Meanwhile, the National Association of Microfinance Banks, NAMB, has called for standardized performance measures and requirements for operators in subsector.
These we highlights of the 5th annual symposium of the Nigeria Microfinance Platform held in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme, “Self-Regulation for Sustainability and Development of the Microfinance sector”.
In her keynote address, deputy governor, Financial Sector Surveillance, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad stressed the need for self-regulation in the MFB subsector, saying: “A comprehensive oversight mechanism is required for effective supervision of microfinance activities of over 900 licensed MFBs; this is where the relevance of a self-regulatory organization comes into play.”
Stressing the expectation of the CBN from MfBs operators in terms of self-regulation, Ahmad, who was represented by Mrs. Tokunbo Martins,director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department (OFISDs) said: “We believe that the effectiveness of self-regulation in driving performance of the microfinance sector depends on an effective and efficient mechanism for addressing non-compliance, standardized performance measures driven by the best performing operators in the microfinance sector. It is therefore important that the umbrella associations set the tone right from the onset and clearly communicate their expectations which should be congruent with the regulators’ expectations for the microfinance industry.”
Also speaking, the country director of IFC, Mr. Eme Essien noted while self-regulation is important it will not happen immediately but gradually as operators and regulators work together.
NAMB president, Mr. Rogers Nwoke averred that self-regulation has been one of the cardinal objectives of the association since inception, adding that there is huge prospect for self-regulation in the sector.
