NEWS
Christ Embassy Church Organises Book Fair In Abuja
In a bid to increase its scope of evangelism and encourage the culture of reading among Nigerians, the Christ Embassy Church has organised a Book Fair and Exhibition themed, ‘Fiesta of Light’ in Abuja.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of the event, the director of Christ Embassy, Abuja Ministry Centre, Rev Tom Amenkhienan stated that the one-day book fair and exhibition, showcasing the extensive range of books and audiovisual products of the church as authored its founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was part of the church’s month-long commemoration of the World Book Day.
Amenkhienan added that the exhibition contained time-tested, life transforming books, audio and video messages by Pastor Oyakhilome, dating from several years back, to the most recent releases.
He urged FCT residents and all Nigerians to take advantage of the discounts applicable at the fair to stock up their personal library of Christian literature, and also bless many around them with these materials.
“You will be amazed at the changes in your life and theirs because of the investment of God’s Word into your spirits. No ‘cost’ is too high to pay for this. I urge you not to leave here without purchasing at least one material for yourself,” he said.
Also speaking, Pastor Loretta Ovrere of the Christ Embassy, Karu urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the fair to expose their children to books that will guide them into becoming better citizens of the country.
