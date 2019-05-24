Connect with us
Court Jails Man For Misusing Private Vehicle

Published

1 min ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

The Mpape Grade 1 Area Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, yesterday, sentenced 32-year-old Apus Matala, to two weeks’ imprisonment for using a registered private vehicle for commercial purpose.

The judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Matala, after he admitted committing the offence and begged for leniency.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option of N2, 000 fine.

He warned the convict to stay away from crimes.

Matala, who resides at Ado, Nasarawa State, was charged with using a registered private vehicle for commercial purpose, causing an obstruction on the highway and failure to display license on the windscreen.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Austin Urom, told the court that Matala was apprehended by traffic wardens along Mpape Road, on May 21. The prosecutor said that the convict used a Golf 3 vehicle duly registered as private, for commercial purpose.

He said that the convict also obstructed the free flow of traffic.

Urom said that at the Mpape Police Station, it was discovered that Matala failed to display his license on the windscreen.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 19, 7 and 19 (e) of the Road Traffic Act.


