NEWS
Court Remands Man For Defiling 2 Underage Sisters
A 35-year-old man, Abraham Joseph, has been arraigned before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forcing two underage sisters of ages nine and 12 years to engage him in oral sex.
The incident was said to have happened at Alhaji Alimi Street, Bariga, Lagos, where they reside.
It was gathered that the suspect allegedly lured the two sisters into his apartment and subjected them to oral sex, one after the other. The police did not state how many times it happened before it was exposed.
When the sisters, who could not continue to hide the dastardly act, informed their parents, the matter was reported to the police. The suspect, Joseph, was arrested and moved to the Gender Section of the Police Command.
At the Gender Section, the police found him culpable and charged him before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for the alleged offence. The court did not take his plea.
The prosecutor, Mr Christopher John, asked the court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice in order to determine if the matter will be treated as a case of defilement and rape.
The magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, ordered the defendant, Joseph, to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice.
The court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice and adjourned the matter till June 13th, 2019. The matter may be transferred to the High Court if the DPP finds him culpable and recommends that the defendant should face trial for defilement.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS20 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS10 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS19 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers
- LAW10 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara