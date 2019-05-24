Connect with us
Court Remands Man For Defiling 2 Underage Sisters

Published

1 min ago

on


A 35-year-old man, Abraham Joseph, has been arraigned before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forcing two underage sisters of ages nine and 12 years to engage him in oral sex.

The incident was said to have happened at Alhaji Alimi Street, Bariga, Lagos, where they reside.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly lured the two sisters into his apartment and subjected them to oral sex, one after the other. The police did not state how many times it happened before it was exposed.

When the sisters, who could not continue to hide the dastardly act, informed their parents, the matter was reported to the police. The suspect, Joseph, was arrested and moved to the Gender Section of the Police Command.

At the Gender Section, the police found him culpable and charged him before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for the alleged offence. The court did not take his plea.

The prosecutor, Mr Christopher John, asked the court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice in order to determine if the matter will be treated as a case of defilement and rape.

The magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, ordered the defendant, Joseph, to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice.

The court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice and adjourned the matter till June 13th, 2019.  The matter may be transferred to the High Court if the DPP finds him culpable and recommends that the defendant should face trial for defilement.


