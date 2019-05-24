Court Remands Man For Molesting 7-year-old Girl

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded an 18-year-old man, Emeka Emmanuel, for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that Emmanuel, a sales boy at the Post Office area of the popular Bisi Market, Ado Ekiti, allegedly lured the girl with money and took her to the back of the shop and molested her.

Okunade said the accused, who is standing trial for rape, allegedly committed the offence on May 11, 2019.

“The accused molested the girl four times whenever his boss was not around. After some days, the girl took ill and confessed that she had been molested by the accused,” the prosecutor stated.

He said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending advice from the office of the DPP.

Adegboye adjourned the case till June 5 for mention.