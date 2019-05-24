NEWS
Court Remands Man For Molesting 7-year-old Girl
An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded an 18-year-old man, Emeka Emmanuel, for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that Emmanuel, a sales boy at the Post Office area of the popular Bisi Market, Ado Ekiti, allegedly lured the girl with money and took her to the back of the shop and molested her.
Okunade said the accused, who is standing trial for rape, allegedly committed the offence on May 11, 2019.
“The accused molested the girl four times whenever his boss was not around. After some days, the girl took ill and confessed that she had been molested by the accused,” the prosecutor stated.
He said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.
The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The plea of the accused was not taken.
The magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending advice from the office of the DPP.
Adegboye adjourned the case till June 5 for mention.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS20 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers
- NEWS10 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS19 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- LAW10 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara