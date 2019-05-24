Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Davido Features In New Video ‘Next To You II’

Published

1 min ago

on


Popular Nigerian Afr0-Pop Star, Davido has featured in a new video, Next to you II.

The song produced by Jamaican music producer, singer, Tarik Johnston also known as ”Rvssian” is a remix of an earlier released version of the song that only featured Rvssian.

American singer, Becky G and Digital Farm Animals released her new single titled, ‘Next To You’ and it featured producer, Rvssian in April.

However, the singer surprised her fans with a follow-up to that song titled, ‘Next To You II’ which features Nigerian superstar, Davido and Rvssian.

Becky G wrote that, I’ve been a massive fan of the afro-beat vibe for a minute now, so when I heard that Davido was bringing his flow to the record, I was stoked.”

Also,Digital Farm Animals wrote , “If I could’ve chosen anyone to join this track, it was Davido.

“One day we will party together in Atlanta,”Digital Farm Animals said in a press statement. Becky G added”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the music star first rose to fame with his 2011 single “Dami Duro” which was well received throughout Nigeria.

Over the years he has released numerous hit songs making him an international artist with performances all over the world

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

INTERVIEWS7 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES8 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES8 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES8 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
FEATURES8 hours ago

The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society

It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: