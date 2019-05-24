ENTERTAINMENT
Davido Features In New Video ‘Next To You II’
Popular Nigerian Afr0-Pop Star, Davido has featured in a new video, Next to you II.
The song produced by Jamaican music producer, singer, Tarik Johnston also known as ”Rvssian” is a remix of an earlier released version of the song that only featured Rvssian.
American singer, Becky G and Digital Farm Animals released her new single titled, ‘Next To You’ and it featured producer, Rvssian in April.
However, the singer surprised her fans with a follow-up to that song titled, ‘Next To You II’ which features Nigerian superstar, Davido and Rvssian.
Becky G wrote that, “I’ve been a massive fan of the afro-beat vibe for a minute now, so when I heard that Davido was bringing his flow to the record, I was stoked.”
Also,Digital Farm Animals wrote , “If I could’ve chosen anyone to join this track, it was Davido.
“One day we will party together in Atlanta,”Digital Farm Animals said in a press statement. Becky G added”
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the music star first rose to fame with his 2011 single “Dami Duro” which was well received throughout Nigeria.
Over the years he has released numerous hit songs making him an international artist with performances all over the world
