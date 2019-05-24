Deji of Akure Decries High Rate of Youth Unemployment In Nigeria

Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, Deji of Akure, has decried the increasing rates of youth unemployment in the country which has forced many to engage in criminal activities.

Aladetoyinbo noted that the youth unemployment is responsible for the prevalent criminal activities such as -cultism, rape, robbery, drug abuses and banditry in the country.

According to him, no fewer than One Thousand youth were de-radicalized in Akure town from various crimes, which mostly ranges from cultism.

He said there was an urgent need to engage the youth, who are strong pillars of any nation in order to avoid them from going into ugly trends.

The Akure Monarch noted this while playing host the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, at his palace in Akure city.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said some of the youth have been engaged in various menial job adding that there is need for government to come in and help secure employment for the youth.

The Deji of Akure, however, restated his commitments to enhancing and promotes the development of youth in Nigeria through empowerment.

“I had consistently advocates youth empowerment and involvement. We need to actively engage them in order to avoid this ugly trend that is ravaging our nation.

“Let me inform you that we have de-radicalized over 1000 youths who renounced cultism through communal and traditional efforts.

“While we have been able to engage a handful number of them, we still need to do more to prevent the remaining ones from returning to their old ways” he said.

Earlier, Minister of Sports lamented the high level of deteriorating state of the nation’s culture and language which he said is almost going into extinction.

Mr. Dalung urged the monarch not to relent in his effort in advocating for the youths as well as using his good office to relate with government at all levels on the need for youth emancipation.

“Your Majesty, I have travelled to many countries and I discovered that they do not joke with their traditions, culture and languages. Russia, Germany, China, India, England among others still retain all these as part of their civilization.

“So, we are making a review of the youth policy documents to allow an active participation of youths in governance and policy formulation in the country.

“What we use to have in the past is like shaving the head of a man behind him” He said.

The Minister was accompanied to the palace by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Olusola Olusade, the Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Saka Yusuf, the Ondo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Grace Akpabio as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Ministry of Youth and Sports and other Directors.