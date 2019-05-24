Deputy Senate Presidency: 6 Northern Youth Groups Root For Gaya

A coalition of youth organisations from northern Nigeria has joined forces in support of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) to emerge as the deputy senate president of the 9th National Assembly.

The youth organisations which include Northern Youths Council, Northern Youths Anti-corruption Frontier, Arewa Youths Development Forum, Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Network for Northern Nigeria Youths and Fulbe Global Youths Network, are of the conviction that Gaya’s deputy senate presidency would ensure general development of the country.

In a communiqué signed by the coordinator of the coalition, Aminu Saleh and made available to newsmen, the youths said that Senator Gaya stands out among many others offering themselves for the position. They added that being one of the longest serving senators and a former governor, Senator Gaya would ensure robust 9th National Assembly.

The youths said that at this time in the history of Nigeria, only experienced leaders are needed and that Gaya is one of such leaders in the country.

They called on all senators-elect irrespective of political affiliations to support Gaya.