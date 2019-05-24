Edo Residents Laud Obaseki On Road Projects

Residents in Edo State have applauded the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for his unrelenting strides in infrastructural development, especially the construction of roads across the state, which is opening up investment opportunities.

A cross-section of the residents, who spoke to journalists, said the governor has sustained road construction in urban and rural areas to their delight and is opening up communities that were hitherto unreachable.

Mrs Isibor Omo, a resident in St. Saviour Road, in Sakponba Road axis of Benin City, said Governor Obaseki has given a good account of himself in terms of road construction, maintaining that the project would ameliorate the suffering of the people.

According to her, “The construction of this road is a relief to many of us in this side of Benin City. We also see what is happening in other parts of the state and we are proud to have Obaseki as our governor. He is doing really well in road construction.”

Residents of Ohovbe Quarters in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (LGA) also hailed Governor Obaseki for constructing the Christ Chosen Church Road off Benin-Agbor Road, which they described as the first in the history of the area.

A community leader in the Quarters, Egheomhan Sunday, said this during a visit to the area by officials of Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR).

The project was delivered by the state government through the Edo SEEFOR programme.

Egheomhan said, “We came to say thank you to the state government for remembering our area. For years, the road was impassable. But now, we can heave a sigh of relief. It will go down in history here that Obaseki helped to lift this burden.”

Project Coordinator, SEEFOR, Mr Toju Onaiwu, noted that the state government will not relent in executing road projects in urban and rural communities to spread development.

In Edo Central, road projects being carried out by the state government include asphalt pavement/drainage construction with kerbs on Anslem Ojezuwa Street in Esan Central Local Government Area; Irulele Road linking Uromi-Ubiaja Road to Ubiaja-Ilushi Road; Ogbe Street, Ekpon in Igueben LGA and Ukpogo Ekekhen, Igueben.

In Edo North, the projects include Enwan Market Road, Enwan; Ugboshi Afe Road, off Igarra-Ibillo Expressway; Ogugu Township Road, off Benin-Igara-Ibillo Expressway and Secondary School Road Uneme Osu in Akoko-Edo LGA.