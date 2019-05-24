Ethiopian, Egypt Airlines Drug Cartels’ Story, Not True –Abike Dabiri

The chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has refuted a story with the headline, “Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels in Nigeria, Says Abike Dabiri.”

The story said to emanate from her, accused Egypt and Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels in the country.

But a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the media aide to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the headline was totally incorrect and not a true reflection of what she said during the senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya on Wednesday.

Dabiri-Erewa had during the hearing stressed the need for those two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification as all cases recorded on issue of drugs had been from both airlines.

Luckily enough, the representative of Ethiopian Air, who was at the public hearing, promised that baggage identification would be strengthened.

The senate public hearing was geared towards probing the circumstances surrounding the framing up and eventual arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia over allegation of carrying Tramadol drug in her baggage.

The statement therefore advised members of the public to discountenance the previous publication that is contrary to this clarification.