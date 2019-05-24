BUSINESS
Ethiopian, Egypt Airlines Drug Cartels’ Story, Not True –Abike Dabiri
The chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has refuted a story with the headline, “Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels in Nigeria, Says Abike Dabiri.”
The story said to emanate from her, accused Egypt and Ethiopian Airlines of running drug cartels in the country.
But a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the media aide to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the headline was totally incorrect and not a true reflection of what she said during the senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya on Wednesday.
Dabiri-Erewa had during the hearing stressed the need for those two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification as all cases recorded on issue of drugs had been from both airlines.
Luckily enough, the representative of Ethiopian Air, who was at the public hearing, promised that baggage identification would be strengthened.
The senate public hearing was geared towards probing the circumstances surrounding the framing up and eventual arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia over allegation of carrying Tramadol drug in her baggage.
The statement therefore advised members of the public to discountenance the previous publication that is contrary to this clarification.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
