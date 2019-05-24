Connect with us
Falz To Thrill Thousands Of Fans At ‘The Falz Experience II’

Nigerian entertainer and rapper, Falz, has announced that he would host the second edition of his headline concert, ‘The Falz Experience.’

The five-hour live concert will feature performances by Falz himself, with support from his friends including Simi, Ycee amongst others, to entertain thousands of fans at Eko Convention Center on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

With early bird tickets already sold out, it is expected that the show will surpass the record-breaking 100 million views recorded by the debut edition of the concert in 2017.

The maiden edition of the show, which reportedly gulped a whooping sum of N300 million, elevated the concert experience in Nigeria and the follow-up edition promises to be even more groundbreaking.

Fans will be able to suggest ideas to the two-time AMVCA winner about what they would like to see at the show with the hashtag #WhatWillFalzDo. From the songs they’d like to hear and even which version of Falz they would like to see, Falz is putting the power in the hands of his fans to help him create an engaging concert like no other because his fans are the core of his career. “My fans are the core of my career. I am nothing without their love and support and that’s why I’m putting ‘Falz Experience’ together just for them. I would love to get ideas and comments from them on how we can make ‘Falz Experience’ bigger and better. The idea behind ‘Falz Experience 2’ is to bring all their thoughts together to build a fantastic show. It’s a music concert that will incorporate different elements of my art, with support from the many colleagues I have collaborated with and of course, my fans,” he stated.

The concert would be produced by Livespot Productions.


