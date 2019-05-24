FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the constitution of a Technical Working Committee on rebranding information management in the nation’s Federal Public Service.

Speaking at a two-day training workshop on reform communication and rebranding of information officer, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented the federal government at the event, said the technical working committee will have representatives from the OSGF, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

Others are Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) as well as BPSR as member/secretary.

The SGF commended efforts of the bureau in collaboration with the European Union support to the Federal Governance Reform Programme (EU-SUFEGOR) for putting the training for information management in the public service together.

A statement by the acting head, strategic communication, BPSR, Aliyu Umar, said Mustapha highlighted some of the objectives of the workshop to include improving the capacity of the information officer to communicate effectively using simple easy-to-understand language; Increase the ability of the information officer to communicate government policies and programmes graphically using modern information technology and other social media; further deepen understanding of the Freedom of Information Act; improve ability to choose the most cost-effective means and channels of communication and strengthen ability of the information officers to communicate government reform initiatives and actions to stakeholders and citizens.

Assuring the participants of the present administration’s unflinching support towards enhancing their working environment, the statement said the SGF enjoined them to put maximum use of the knowledge gained towards the realization of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level Agenda.