FG, States To Bridge Telecom RoW, Connect 40m Nigerians

The federal government said yesterday that it would revisit the National Economic Council (NEC) resolutions with a view to revising it and encouraging the state governments to allow free access on telecommunications infrastructure Right of Way (RoW.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this at the maiden Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, in Lagos, said it would help connect about 40 million Nigerians left out in the national telecom infrastructure.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Special Adviser to President on Political Affairs, Senator Babajide Ojudu, at the summit with the theme: Repositioning the Nigerian Telecom Industry for the Future: Prospects and Challenges’, said the federal government was concerned about the lingering ‘Right of Way’ issues, particularly at state levels.

“The federal government under His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, is desirous of bridging the digital divide. We understand the challenges of deploying infrastructure that drive access to telecommunications services to very wide geographical locations in Nigeria.

“We are also aware of the security challenges that face different economic activities in some part of the country, which may lead to disruption of services and in some cases, led to attendant destruction of infrastructure. But we will continue to put our best efforts to ensure that we contain these challenges,” he said.

Osinbajo said government was currently looking at very important investment areas of interest as highlighted by the telecom regular. “Of particular attention is the desire by the NCC that the nation needs a deployment of at least 120,000 metropolitan optic fibre connectivity to achieve pervasive broadband penetration across the country.

“We are looking at various possibilities in achieving this, including an open invitation to the private sector to partner with government in this direction. The federal government is also concerned about the lingering ‘Right of Way’ issues that have continued to linger, particularly, at state levels. We will revisit the National Economic Council Resolutions, with a view to revising it and encouraging the state governments to see to its practical implementation,” he said.

The vice president stated that the government was encouraged by the efforts of the NCC to bridge the gap, in spite of these challenges. “We have a very keen interest in how the Commission implements appropriate strategies to connect more than 40 million Nigerians identified to have been left out in the current infrastructure layout.

“We are hopeful, that though the provision of licenses to eligible infrastructure provisioning organisations (InfraCo) for deployment of fibre to all the geopolitical zones under the Open Access Framework, will begin to yield fruitful results that will translate in available, accessible and affordable broadband services across the country,” he added.

In his welcome address, executive vice chairman, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, said the objective of the Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit was to equip the regulator and its key stakeholders, and indeed the entire telecom industry, to prioritise and focus on more effective performance in the interest of the industry and the nation.

Danbatta, who said Nigerian telecom industry which adopted an Open Access Model has recorded improvement across all indices stated that broadband penetration has increased to 33.22 per cent as at March 2019 compared to 8.50 per cent penetration 2015. Nigeria now has more than 63 million broadband services subscriptions.

In the voice segment, he said Nigeria now has 173 million lines as at March 2019 which translates to teledensity of 91 per cent based on the official 190 million population estimates by of the National Population Commission (NPC).

He added that the telecom sand information services industry contributed N.19 trillion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)as at the last quarter of 2018 with total telecom investment by the private sector standing at N70 billion.

In the keynote address by former minister of communications technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson, she lamented that the quality of services outside the major urban cities was not good, urging the industry regulator and the government to more to implement RoW decision agreed by the National Executive Council.

She said an Access Gap study conducted by the former administration when she was a minister showed that Nigeria would require about $14 billion to close the gaps.

Johnson urged that investment should not just be private sector led but should include the public sector and institutional investors. She urged the NCC to see the industry as a digital industry, and should be ahead of the industry and be collaborative and ensure ubiquitous, accessible, affordable and fast infrastructure for all Nigerian irrespective of location. .