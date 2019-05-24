BUSINESS
FG To Block N2trn Leakages
…As finance ministry receives compliance certificate on IDEC project
The Federal Ministry of Finance has received the Full Business Case Certificate of Compliance for Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC) project from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).
Receiving the certificate yesterday, Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said the certificate will help government to block financial leakages to the tune of N2 trillion.
Zainab said the portal will enable government to tract and monitor the Import Duty Exemption Certificate that it issues and also monitor the performance of the companies it gives the certificate while also interfacing the IDEC system with the Nigeria Customs Service.
Calling for the full implementation of the project, Zainab noted that the Ministry of Finance will have to get the approval of the Federal Executive Council before the Public Private Partnership of the project will take full course.
She therefore urged the ministry to take full advantage of the IDEC portal and put it into full use to enable the Federal Government get full value for its revenues, noting that the nation has been experiencing a significant drain in revenues due to her inability to adequately control the IDEC processes.
Earlier, in his opening remark, the Director-General of ICRC, Engr Izuwah noted that IDEC project is a very laudable one, which is considered as a great and urgent importance to enable the country cut the huge revenue loses to the tune of over N2 trillion due to manual processes.
He said, the statement in the minister’s letter that the non-implementation of this project caused a revenue loss of N2.5 trillion in 2017 and N2.1 trillion in 2018, we considered this a national revenue emergency and we gave it the needed attention and turned it around very quickly.
Engr Izuwah further noted that the Federal Ministry of Finance under Section 12 of the ICRC Act is required to diligently supervise this project and ensue that government realises full value, the interest of government protected and it reap the full benefits of the project.
He added that on the other hand, the ICRC under Section 10 of its act is required to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Finance and regularly inspect the project and ensure compliance that both the public and the private are doing what they have covenanted.
He also appealed to the Minister to help the Commission and the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) finalise on its discussion concerning the Special Concession Account, which according to him will be a huge opportunity to increase the revenue that is available to the government and block leakages. The Minister in her response, promised to meet with the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and the Accountant General of the Federation “to make sure that the account is not only put in place but put to full use.”
While giving the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Ministry of Finance, Dr MK Dikwa, congratulated the Minister for pursuing vigorously to ensure that the certificate is our in her tenure. He noted that the whole process, which started in 2008 has attained a landmark feat under her leadership in 2019.
Dr Dikwa urged the directors and staff of the Ministry of Finance “to take full advantage of the portal to ensure that every leakage as far as the revenues in this direction are blocked.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- AGRICULTURE17 hours ago
Kano Govt. Secures $95m Agriculture Loan
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh Signs N100m Deal With Zikel Cosmetics
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
US Crackdown On Huawei Typical Economic Bullying – Minister
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ Video Under Scrutiny, Stirs Debate
- NEWS16 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over Valedictory NEC Meeting
- SPORTS17 hours ago
Anticipation Grows Ahead Of Federer’s Return To Paris
- NEWS15 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- NEWS12 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose