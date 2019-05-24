NEWS
FRSC, Police Synergies For National Security
The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Mohammed Mustafa and the Assistant Corps Marshal, Dr Kayode Olagunju, in charge of the Nigeria Police and Federal Road Safety Corps respectively, for Zone 10 comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states have emphasized effective synergy among security agencies as critical for national security.
This view was canvassed when the FRSC Zonal Commander ACM Kayode Olagunju paid a courtesy visit to the AIG in his office in Sokoto.
In a release signed by the acting Zonal Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Aminu Alhaji Sokoto, ACM Olagunju appreciated the cooperation of the Police in the Corps efforts to evolve better road culture in the zone and called for further collaboration.
He disclosed that the roles of FRSC include intelligence gathering since many of the crimes are committed on the road while other crime scenes are also accessed through the roads as the criminals use the roads as get away routes, after the crimes.
AIG Mustafa appreciated the efforts of FRSC in making our roads safe and stated that the task is a collective responsibility.
He called on all security agencies to further strengthen their collaborative efforts as bickering and rivalry will only lead to gaps in providing good safety and security covers for the citizens.
The duo agreed to work together and foster better relationship between the Police and FRSC.
The collaboration will include joint operations and public enlightenment activities to enhance protection of lives and property in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
