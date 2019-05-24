NEWS
General Manager In Police Custody For Stealing 10 Company Cars
Personnel of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the general manager of an unnamed company, Ade Segun, for allegedly stealing over 10 cars belonging to his previous employers.
The state commissioner of police, Zubairu Mu’azu, said during a press briefing on Thursday, that Segun usually applied for management positions in prominent companies with the sole aim of stealing their cars and selling them to unsuspecting buyers.
Mu’azu stated that investigation led to the arrest of the suspect at his new place of work, where he was employed as a general manager, adding that during interrogation, Segun confessed to stealing cars from his previous employers.
The CP said, “Sometime in December 2018, we received a complaint about one Ade Segun, who always applied for management positions in prominent companies with the sole intention of stealing their cars. Information gathered revealed that he had, in the same manner, stolen over 10 vehicles from companies and sold them to unsuspecting buyers in neighbouring states.
“After thorough investigation by SARS operatives, the suspect was traced to a particular company where he was recently employed as a general manager. During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen several cars from his previous employers.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS20 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers
- NEWS10 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS19 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- LAW10 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara