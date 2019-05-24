Connect with us
General Manager In Police Custody For Stealing 10 Company Cars

1 min ago

Police

Personnel of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the general manager of an unnamed company, Ade Segun, for allegedly stealing over 10 cars belonging to his previous employers.

The state commissioner of police, Zubairu Mu’azu, said during a press briefing on Thursday, that Segun usually applied for management positions in prominent companies with the sole aim of stealing their cars and selling them to unsuspecting buyers.

Mu’azu stated that investigation led to the arrest of the suspect at his new place of work, where he was employed as a general manager, adding that during interrogation, Segun confessed to stealing cars from his previous employers.

The CP said, “Sometime in December 2018, we received a complaint about one Ade Segun, who always applied for management positions in prominent companies with the sole intention of stealing their cars. Information gathered revealed that he had, in the same manner, stolen over 10 vehicles from companies and sold them to unsuspecting buyers in neighbouring states.

“After thorough investigation by SARS operatives, the suspect was traced to a particular company where he was recently employed as a general manager. During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen several cars from his previous employers.”


