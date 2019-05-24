Glo Maintains Position As Leading Data Service Provider

The new internet subscriber data report for the month of March, 2019, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shown that Globacom acquired a total of 950,000 new subscribers, thus maintaining its position as a leading data service provider in the country.

The report, as shown on the regulator’s website, revealed that Globacom moved from 27,486,271 subscribers in February to 28,436,386 in March, 2019.

The report also indicated that the duo of Airtel and MTN also grew its internet customer base. While MTN recorded a marginal increase of 13,552 subscribers, Airtel added 351,657 new internet users in the month of March. On its part, 9mobile did not record any increase. The company ended up losing 166,542 customers in March.

According to NCC’s data, the number of internet users in the country increased by 1,212,868, moving from 114,725,357 in February to 115,938,225 in March, with Globacom alone recording over 78% of the growth.

It is generally believed that Globacom’s 4G wide coverage of the country, its continuous improvement in data services as well as most attractive data plans in the market, with packages that appeal to both high and low data users, are some of the factors that endeared Globacom to new internet subscribers.

Meanwhile, the company on Monday this week offered its subscribers the most affordable rate for a daily subscription in the country’s telecoms market with the introduction of Glo Daily Data Splash 300.

The new package which gives unique opportunity to subscribers to access reliable internet service at a very convenient rate offers a massive 1 Gigabyte of data for just N300, as against the closest package of N350 per 1GB offered in the market.