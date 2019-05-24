Handball: 18 Countries Storm Abuja For Commonwealth Nations Meeting

No fewer than 18 countries have landed in Abuja ahead of the 2019 Handball Commonwealth Nations Meeting starting today.

Executive Director, Handball Commonwealth Nations Saidu Jibrin who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday revealed that the meeting will be an avenue for the Commonwealth of Nations to strategise on how best to develop the game of handball in Africa.

“The Africa group meeting of the Commonwealth Nations is starting in Abuja on Friday, where the Commonwealth Africa nations will come together to discuss and prepare itself for the next world congress coming up in Sweden on the 2nd of July 2019,” he said.

“The aim of the meeting is for us to synergise and see the ways in which the game handball can have a place in the global of sports and we want to ensure that youths have something doing in across the commonwealth nation as a result of that we decided to have a meeting to see our shortcomings and to see how we can develop the games further as one united family”

Jibirn who doubles as the Chairman of Kogi State Handball Association and the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Handball Veterans is confident that at the end of the three-day meeting, they will be a conducive environment for the talented youth to strive.

“If the mangers of the games are ready to do what is needful by creating the right environment and bring in sponsors to the game and facilities to encourage the youth and attend their goals in the games and that is the areas will be looking out for in the meeting” he added.