SPORTS
Handball: 18 Countries Storm Abuja For Commonwealth Nations Meeting
No fewer than 18 countries have landed in Abuja ahead of the 2019 Handball Commonwealth Nations Meeting starting today.
Executive Director, Handball Commonwealth Nations Saidu Jibrin who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday revealed that the meeting will be an avenue for the Commonwealth of Nations to strategise on how best to develop the game of handball in Africa.
“The Africa group meeting of the Commonwealth Nations is starting in Abuja on Friday, where the Commonwealth Africa nations will come together to discuss and prepare itself for the next world congress coming up in Sweden on the 2nd of July 2019,” he said.
“The aim of the meeting is for us to synergise and see the ways in which the game handball can have a place in the global of sports and we want to ensure that youths have something doing in across the commonwealth nation as a result of that we decided to have a meeting to see our shortcomings and to see how we can develop the games further as one united family”
Jibirn who doubles as the Chairman of Kogi State Handball Association and the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Handball Veterans is confident that at the end of the three-day meeting, they will be a conducive environment for the talented youth to strive.
“If the mangers of the games are ready to do what is needful by creating the right environment and bring in sponsors to the game and facilities to encourage the youth and attend their goals in the games and that is the areas will be looking out for in the meeting” he added.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society
It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS21 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS24 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- NEWS24 hours ago
Interpol: 50 Children Rescued In Operation Against Sex Abuse Website
- NEWS11 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- NEWS24 hours ago
NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime
- NEWS22 hours ago
6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency