NEWS
KEDCO Clears Air On Alleged Lopsided Promotions, Remunerations
The management of Kano Electricity distribution Company, KEDCO has issued clarification on allegations labeled against it of conducting lopsided promotions and remuneration of staff explaining that the exercise is meant to improve the performance of its workers.
Muhammad Kandi, the KEDCO spokesman quoted the company’s Chief Corporate Services Officer, CCSO Salisu Abdulsalam as saying, “Performance management is about getting the best from people and helping them achieve their potentials.”
Media reports have recently revealed that there was tension in the company over the remuneration and promotion of less than five percent of the employees who have been agitating for promotion since 2017. They aggrieved workers lamented that the exercise was based on mediocrity, sycophancy and subservience instead of merit. They also labeled allegations against the Managoing Director, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna who they accused of absenteeism and a unilateral style of leadership which has brought setback to the company.
Responding, the CCSO explained that 25 percent of eligible employees due for promotion have been elevated across various grades, departments and units saying “a total of 592 eligible staff were shortlisted for promotion interviews and 149 of them became successful.
“The firm was more concerned with helping individuals and teams recognize their roles in contributing to the goals of KEDCO.
“The appraisal and promotion of KEDCO employees was an annual exercise. The last promotion was based on 2017 performance appraisal exercise, the 2018 process had begun.
On the allegations against the KEDC MD/CEO, Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEC, Comrade Shehu Haruna Soba, condemned the attack on his persons by sections of the media insisting that Gwmna’s leadership qualities have earned him myriads of recognitions in the industry.
“KEDCO MD/CEO was recently recognized and rewarded by the national delegates conference of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEC for his good disposition to labor unions” he stated.
However, the union has already initiated dialogue between the employees and the management of KEDCO on the issue of remuneration and promotion on possibility of wading into contending matter.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
