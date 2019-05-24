POLITICS
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
The lawmaker representing Oredo East constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Chris Okaeben, yesterday, reminded Governor Godwin Obaseki that they are all political creation of Adams Oshiomhole and vowed to stand with the national chairman of the party even in the face of attempt to undermine him.
The lawmaker also accused Obaseki of playing politics of gossip and allowing opportunists to confuse him.
Hon Okaeben said Governor Obaseki owed former Governor Adams Oshiomhole absolute loyalty because they are products of Oshiomhole’s political family.
Okaeben who spoke at a press briefing in Benin City said he was being targeted because he advised both Oshiomhole and Obaseki to ‘jaw jaw’ instead of ‘war war.’
The lawmaker explained that he complained to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) about threat to his life because he knew that the Edo State leadership has been compromised.
He stated that the reason he was stopped from contesting for a seat in the National Assembly was because of his allegiance to the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Oshiomhole.
“Anybody loyal to Oshiomhole cannot benefit from the goodwill of this administration. I have no regret owing allegiance to Oshiomhole. Obaseki should do away with political gossips.
“What is happening now is political distraction. Some persons have set up a vault to launch second term campaign for Obaseki. The only way they can make money is to tell him to stay away from Oshiomhole so that they can make more money to buy property in Dubai.
“It is not all those who sing his hallelujah are his friends. We once have Lucky Igbinedion as leader in this state. It was those he empowered that stoned him with sachet water when he was leaving.
“I have text messages he (Obaseki) forwarded to me in pretence that he received the text from someone that I was in Abuja for a long period of time persuading the national leadership of the APC to give the second term ticket to someone else and therefore he wants to put me on notice that he is aware of my mission.
“That is enough evidence for me to tell the entire world that if I receive such message from the governor, then he is aware of every step I make all the way and therefore he is planning for me. I was not in Abuja. The national chairman was not in Abuja. I do not know from where he got that information. I am begging Journalists to help save my life.”
Governor Obaseki who described the allegations as cheap blackmail reiterated that there was no problem between him and Oshiomhole.
Obaseki who spoke through his special adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, wondered why he would single out Okaeben for persecution out of 24 lawmakers.
“Obaseki is closer to the national chairman of the APC than Okaeben. So why will he persecute Okaeben for working for Oshiomhole’s interest? Okaeben should get a grip of his emotions and focus on working for his constituents”.
