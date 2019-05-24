NEWS
Macron Urges Brexit Clarity After May Resignation
EU leaders have praised Theresa May’s “courage” and “determination”, but French President Emmanuel Macron also urged “swift clarification” on Brexit.
Mr Macron said Mrs May had done “courageous work” on Brexit, in his response to her resignation statement.
But he stressed the need to “maintain the smooth functioning of the EU, which requires swift clarification”.
Earlier, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU had “failed” over the UK’s 2016 vote to exit the EU.
“Here we failed, because we didn’t adopt the position that was necessary. Abstention is not a position,” he told the German public broadcaster ARD.
Prime Minister May’s withdrawal agreement – reached with the EU in November after arduous negotiations – has been rejected three times by Westminster MPs.
Mr Juncker said there was “no change” in the EU position on that agreement, commenting on Mrs May’s decision on Friday to step down on 7 June as Conservative Party leader.
He described her as “a woman of courage” for whom he “has great respect”, his spokesperson said.
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also voiced “full respect” for Mrs May, “for her determination, as Prime Minister, in working towards the UK’s orderly withdrawal from the EU”.
The withdrawal agreement’s terms for keeping the Northern Ireland border open and free of physical infrastructure – the so-called “backstop” – are a major stumbling block for the UK parliament.
Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar has won solid support from fellow EU leaders on the backstop.
He thanked Mrs May for “agreeing with us to retain and strengthen the Common Travel Area”, which ensures reciprocal rights for Irish and British citizens in each other’s countries, “as though we were citizens of both”.
That arrangement, he said, “will withstand Brexit whatever form it takes”.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society
It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS21 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS24 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- NEWS24 hours ago
Interpol: 50 Children Rescued In Operation Against Sex Abuse Website
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- NEWS11 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- NEWS24 hours ago
North East Farmers Plead With FG To Purchase Their Grains
- NEWS24 hours ago
NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime