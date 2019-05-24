Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Middle Aged Man Docked Over Theft In Osun

Published

1 min ago

on


An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday, arraigned one Mayowa Ogunniyi, 35, over alleged vehicle radiator theft.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of housebreaking and stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, an Inspector of Police told the court that Mayowa Ogunniyi committed the offence on May 23, 2019 at about 06:30 am at Pedro Street, Omiokun, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant broke into the shop of one Kamardeen Yekeen with intent to commit felony.

He added that the defendant stole one Vehicle Radiator worth N35,000 that belongs to one Kamarudeen Yekeen.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002

The Defence Counsel, Mrs S. O. Salawu, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term with the assurance that her client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction among other conditions as he adjourned the case until July 2, for hearing.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES3 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS12 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES12 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES12 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: