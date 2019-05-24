CRIME
Middle Aged Man Docked Over Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday, arraigned one Mayowa Ogunniyi, 35, over alleged vehicle radiator theft.
He however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of housebreaking and stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.
The prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, an Inspector of Police told the court that Mayowa Ogunniyi committed the offence on May 23, 2019 at about 06:30 am at Pedro Street, Omiokun, Ile-Ife.
Abdullahi said that the defendant broke into the shop of one Kamardeen Yekeen with intent to commit felony.
He added that the defendant stole one Vehicle Radiator worth N35,000 that belongs to one Kamarudeen Yekeen.
According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002
The Defence Counsel, Mrs S. O. Salawu, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term with the assurance that her client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Owolawi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction among other conditions as he adjourned the case until July 2, for hearing.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS14 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever
- METRO23 hours ago
NDLEA, NAGAFF To Partner On War Against Illicit Drugs
- EDUCATION24 hours ago
VC Warns Students Against Social Vices As LASU Matriculates 5,500
- NEWS13 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers