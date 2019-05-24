Middle Aged Man Docked Over Theft In Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday, arraigned one Mayowa Ogunniyi, 35, over alleged vehicle radiator theft.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of housebreaking and stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, an Inspector of Police told the court that Mayowa Ogunniyi committed the offence on May 23, 2019 at about 06:30 am at Pedro Street, Omiokun, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant broke into the shop of one Kamardeen Yekeen with intent to commit felony.

He added that the defendant stole one Vehicle Radiator worth N35,000 that belongs to one Kamarudeen Yekeen.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002

The Defence Counsel, Mrs S. O. Salawu, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term with the assurance that her client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction among other conditions as he adjourned the case until July 2, for hearing.