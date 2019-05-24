NEWS
Money Laundering: Federal High Court Issues Bench Warrant For Aliyu, Nasko
A Federal High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has issued a bench warrant for former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections.
The high court presided over by Justice Aminu Aliyu said the bench warrant was as a result of the duo’s failure to respect hearing notices served on them.
Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned before the court in November 2017 for alleged conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion in respect of ecology fund released by the Federal Government to the state between June and December 2014.
They were earlier granted bail by Justice Yellim Bogoro who was presiding over the case before Justice Aliyu took over. The bench warrant invariably means the court has revoked the bail granted the duo.
Counsel to the former governor had sent a letter for adjournment, however, the alleged criminal nature of the case implied the defendants ought to have been physically in court.
The presiding judge fixed Monday May 28, 2019, for re-arraignment of the defendants.
HAPPENING NOW
- Money Laundering: Federal High Court Issues Bench Warrant For Aliyu, Nasko
- Atiku Raises The Alarm Over Plots To Smear Him, PDP
- FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- Police Open Investigation On Destruction Of Properties In Abuja
- Deputy Senate Presidency: 6 Northern Youth Groups Root For Gaya
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- AGRICULTURE16 hours ago
Kano Govt. Secures $95m Agriculture Loan
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh Signs N100m Deal With Zikel Cosmetics
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
US Crackdown On Huawei Typical Economic Bullying – Minister
- SPORTS17 hours ago
Anticipation Grows Ahead Of Federer’s Return To Paris
- NEWS14 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ Video Under Scrutiny, Stirs Debate
- NEWS16 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over Valedictory NEC Meeting
- NEWS15 hours ago
Interpol: 50 Children Rescued In Operation Against Sex Abuse Website