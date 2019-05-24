Money Laundering: Federal High Court Issues Bench Warrant For Aliyu, Nasko

A Federal High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has issued a bench warrant for former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections.

The high court presided over by Justice Aminu Aliyu said the bench warrant was as a result of the duo’s failure to respect hearing notices served on them.

Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned before the court in November 2017 for alleged conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion in respect of ecology fund released by the Federal Government to the state between June and December 2014.

They were earlier granted bail by Justice Yellim Bogoro who was presiding over the case before Justice Aliyu took over. The bench warrant invariably means the court has revoked the bail granted the duo.

Counsel to the former governor had sent a letter for adjournment, however, the alleged criminal nature of the case implied the defendants ought to have been physically in court.

The presiding judge fixed Monday May 28, 2019, for re-arraignment of the defendants.