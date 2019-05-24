AFRICA
Namibia Faces Serious Water Situation – Minister
Namibia is facing a dire supply of water to drink with most of the reservoirs being below the normal capacity, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Mr Alpheus Naruseb said on Friday.
He was addressing at a Southern African Development Community Council of Ministers meeting on water and energy in Windhoek.
He said Namibia was examining possibilities of desalination plant to cater for water supply in the semi-arid areas of the country covered by both the Namib and Kalahari deserts.
He also confirmed that the ongoing drought had put Namibia’s food supply at a worse situation.
Naruseb said Namibia, a net food importer would mostly continue importing until the rainfall situation improved.
“We have received below normal rainfall and we will need intervention measures to harness water in the future to minimise the impact of natural calamities,’’ he said.
He also called for concerted efforts in dealing with the effects of drought and floods.
