Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NAPTIP Secures Court Order To Close Down Two Calabar Brothels

Published

1 min ago

on


The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar on May 21, gave an order permitting the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) authorisation to seal up two  Calabar brothels allegedly  used for child trafficking and prostitution.

 

According to a  court order, made available to  journalists on Thursday evening  in Calabar by  NAPTIP officials, the  two brothels  to be   shut down includes,Onwuka hotel/suites and De Papes Corner hotel both operating  in Calabar,capital of Cross River State.

 

According to a  suit  with numbers FHC/CA/MISC/62/2019 and FHC/CA/MISC/63/2019, between the complainant, Federal Republic of Nigeria and defendants Okon John-Nsi, Onwuka hotel and Edem John-Nsi, De Papes Corner hotel, the court ordered an interim seal of the brothels.

 

Recalled that on Saturday  May 9, 2019, operatives of the Department of State Service in Calabar  raided two brothels claiming to be  night clubs and apprehended 59 commercial sex workers in the  brothels which  operatives of the DSS said they were convinced that the  brothels were  used by their operators  to perpetrate child trafficking .

 

After the said arrest, it was discovered that the number of under age sex workers outweighs those that were of  adult age.

 

 

Irked by the development, the DSS also arrested  the brothel operators/ owners and got them handed over to  officials of NAPTIP for onward prosecution.

 

According to a case  filed  in by  complainant on May 17, 2019 and sworn by Mr Oba Jacob, an official from NAPTIP,  NAPTIP in their motion ex-parte, asked the court to order the interim closure  of the brothels  in question pending the determination of the matter in court.

 

Presiding Judge to the matter, Justice S. A. Amobeda, granted the complainant’s prayer that the brothels be shut down pending the determination of  matter in in court after full investigation is completed.

 

“In support to the motion paper sworn to by one Mr Oba Jacob of NAPTIP, filed in Court Registry on the 17th day of May, 2019, and the court granted the application.

 

“An interim order  is hereby granted attaching Onwuka hotel and suites and De Papes Corner hotel pending the determination of criminal investigation against the defendants. Said the court.

 

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES3 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS12 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES12 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES12 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES12 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: