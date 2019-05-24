NAPTIP Secures Court Order To Close Down Two Calabar Brothels

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar on May 21, gave an order permitting the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) authorisation to seal up two Calabar brothels allegedly used for child trafficking and prostitution.

According to a court order, made available to journalists on Thursday evening in Calabar by NAPTIP officials, the two brothels to be shut down includes,Onwuka hotel/suites and De Papes Corner hotel both operating in Calabar,capital of Cross River State.

According to a suit with numbers FHC/CA/MISC/62/2019 and FHC/CA/MISC/63/2019, between the complainant, Federal Republic of Nigeria and defendants Okon John-Nsi, Onwuka hotel and Edem John-Nsi, De Papes Corner hotel, the court ordered an interim seal of the brothels.

Recalled that on Saturday May 9, 2019, operatives of the Department of State Service in Calabar raided two brothels claiming to be night clubs and apprehended 59 commercial sex workers in the brothels which operatives of the DSS said they were convinced that the brothels were used by their operators to perpetrate child trafficking .

After the said arrest, it was discovered that the number of under age sex workers outweighs those that were of adult age.

Irked by the development, the DSS also arrested the brothel operators/ owners and got them handed over to officials of NAPTIP for onward prosecution.

According to a case filed in by complainant on May 17, 2019 and sworn by Mr Oba Jacob, an official from NAPTIP, NAPTIP in their motion ex-parte, asked the court to order the interim closure of the brothels in question pending the determination of the matter in court.

Presiding Judge to the matter, Justice S. A. Amobeda, granted the complainant’s prayer that the brothels be shut down pending the determination of matter in in court after full investigation is completed.

“In support to the motion paper sworn to by one Mr Oba Jacob of NAPTIP, filed in Court Registry on the 17th day of May, 2019, and the court granted the application.

“An interim order is hereby granted attaching Onwuka hotel and suites and De Papes Corner hotel pending the determination of criminal investigation against the defendants. Said the court.