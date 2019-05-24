NEWS
NBA Commends Supreme Court Over Zamfara Judgment
The Zamfara Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has commended the Supreme Court over the judgment against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a five-man Supreme Court panel sitting in Abuja, on May 24 nullified the APC last primaries and all the seats won in the general elections.
The Supreme Court also directed the political parties and candidates with highest numbers of votes to be declared as the winners in all the offices contested.
The NBA State Chairman, Mr Bello Galadi, gave the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.
Galadi said “Court as the last resort, has done the right thing in the right direction to rescue democracy in the state and country as whole.
“This showed that by implication, rule of law, justice and true democracy had started to emerge in the nation’s political system. ”
He, therefore, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving court free hand to discharge its responsibilities.
NAN reports that there was jubilation across the state with vehicles and motorcycles carrying People Democratic Party (PDP) flags and posters about.
NAN also reports that a cross section of the people, who expressed happiness with the judgement on Friday are members of the APC, especially Sen. Kabiru Marafa’s faction.
Alhaji Sirajo Mai-katako, the APC factional State Chairman that has loyalty to Sen. Kabiru Marafa, described the judgment as a good development in the nation’s democracy.
“We don’t care about who will be the governor and which party he is, our concern is justice and fairness.
“People should be allowed to have their choice of who governs them in various political offices,’’ he said.
He, however, urged the people of the state to give their total support to all those who emerged as leaders in the state.
