Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NDLEA Arrests Suspected Hard Currency Smugglers At Abuja Airport

Published

1 min ago

on


The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had apprehended two suspected hard currency smugglers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The agency made this known in a statement by its head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Jonah Achema, yesterday, in Abuja.

It said that the arrest was made by its Special Area Command at the airport, and named the suspects as Chidi from Enugu State and Nebo from Abia.

It said that the suspects were apprehended as they arrived at the airport aboard an Ethiopian Airline Flight 911, connecting from Tel Aviv.

“They were arrested with various sums of hard currencies neatly concealed in their travelling bags.

“They, however, failed to declare the currencies at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel or upon arrival at the Airport in Abuja.

“Upon intensive search by officers and men of NDLEA, Lloyd was found with the sum of 371, 203 dollars, 20, 000 Euros and 20 Shekels.

“Chidi was found with 318, 000 dollars,” it said.

It stated that preliminary investigation indicated that the money was to be delivered to a recipient in Abuja.

The recipient whom they claimed was expected to disburse same to supposed beneficiaries.

“So far, the couriers could not give an account of the source and purpose of the money.”

It added that the money was neither declared before take-off in Israel nor on their arrival in Nigeria.

It also said that the suspects and monetary exhibits had been transferred to the appropriate government agency for further investigation.

The agency said that the challenging security situation in the country called for vigilance in all areas.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES9 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS17 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES18 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES18 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES18 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES18 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: