NERC Grants Kaduna, Eko Discos MAP Permit 3 Weeks After Deadline

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday announced the issuance of permits to Companies that would operate the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) initiative in Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) Plc.

Surprisingly, the approval is coming three weeks after the May 1, 2019 commencement date for DisCos as earlier directed by NERC.

Part of the statement issued by NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi reads, The Commission has directed that the rollout of meters shall commence no later than the 1st of May 2019. Customers of these Disco’s should expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

However, the late approval of MAP operators for DisCos raises doubts as to when the regulation will become fully operational.

Moreover, there reports that over 10,000 customers of Abuja DisCo who applied for meters under the MAP program two weeks after the launch are yet to be attended to as such customers residents or office have not been verified.

Meanwhile, NERC in announcing the names of the successful MAP service providers for the Kaduna and Eko DisCos said, “KEDC appointed Crest Hill Engineering Limited, Holley Metering Ltd, Integrated Power Nigeria Limited and Mojec International Limited, while EKEDC has appointed Armese Consulting Limited, Bendoricks Integrated Limited, CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Limited, Gospel Digital Technology, Integrated Resources Limited, Mojec International Limited and Turbo Energy Limited respectively to provide meters within their respective franchise under MAP.”

The Commission further stated that the program is in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations- NERC- R-112 of 2018, stressing that Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billings in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Commission also emphasized that MAPs shall charge an upfront amount of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters respectively.

These costs of meters are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

NERC however promised to monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.