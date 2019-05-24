News Of Non-payment Of Salaries In Kogi Fake – Oseni

Senator-elect Yakubu Oseni will represent Kogi Central in the 9th session of the Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he speaks on Kogi politics and the state of the national economy, among other topical issues.

Most people were surprised when you ventured into politics. What prompted you?

I have been a man of the people right from the private sector down to the public sector. When I joined public service in Kogi state, it blew me out of proportion because I gave employment to so many people in my state. I didn’t want to join politics but my people insisted that I join politics to represent them in a higher capacity.

What should your people expect from you in the Senate?

Decorum because I always tell people that, if you criticise somebody, try and look inward. Don’t just point fingers at others, check yourself too and know where you are wrong because nobody is perfect. What I want to propagate is cordial relationship between the three tiers of government. I know there is separation of powers but no organ of government can operate separately from the other. So they must work cordially. when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffer. I also believe that for anybody to go to the Senate or House of Reps, they are already made. They must have attained a certain standard of achievement in life. So, I want to go there and propagate cordial relationship between all the organs of government. I also want to defend the rights of women. I have discovered over the years that women are the most impoverished set of people. A man will marry four women and each one is expected to fend for herself and also give the man out of it. They do all manner of odd jobs to take care of their children. I don’t like what these micro-finance banks do to women who borrow from there. A situation where they will borrow N20,000 and are made to return N40,000 is not fair. If we can make laws that will make soft loans to women interest-free or low interest, it will not only help the women but society in general. If I have my way, these things will change. We can do it by way of legislation. We should not only give them loans but follow up to make sure they are using the money for that particular purpose. We can make it in a way that the burden of the loan will be on the giver instead of the beneficiary. Of course the youth is another issue I will promote. Insecurity is largely hinged on unemployment. We know that, there is no way government can absorb everybody but there is micro, small and medium enterprises that can train or sponsor people in different businesses. In China, that is what the government does and you will see a man, his wife and son operating a small business in their home. We can do that. I know that the government is trying with some of the programmes they have put in place but in most cases, some people have hijacked the programmes and are benefitting or workers who earn salary also collect from the scheme thereby denying those who really need it. We can change all these if we are determined to do that.

People see you as the anointed candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello in the last elections. What were some of the challenges you faced before and during the elections?

Not even anointed per se because when you are anointed, people will think you are handpicked. It is not so. It is just that I was supported by the governor because the people made him understand that, I’m popular with the people. The governor is a leader who has many eyes and ears. He wouldn’t want to lose the elections. People tell him that if you want to achieve A,B,C, then, you need to carry this person along. That is the anointing people talk about. There were lots of challenges, in fact we were in court with some people and during the elections, and you will see conspiracy here and there. It became worse when PDP and SDP teamed up against me. I said if they were that united, one should step down for the other to face me. One thing with me is that, I believe that power comes from God. I have been trying to reach out to those we contested the seat together to join me. If really they want to represent the people and are not pursuing their personal agenda, they will join whoever wins to work for the people of Kogi Central.

Still on Kogi politics, some people believe that the people have rejected Governor Bello and they will not give him a second term in office…

That is not true, the reality on ground is that Yahaya Bello is the man of the people and everybody loves him.

What about the non-payment salary issue?

How on earth will a governor not pay salaries for 30 months when he is receiving allocations every month? I tell people to verify every news they hear before they disseminate it. How can a governor be comfortable in that kind of situation?

But Bello has not come out to refute most of these allegations?

I’m part and parcel of that government. I’m telling you today that it is a lie. Actually there are some people that are out of payroll for that long because some of them have fake certificates. We call them ‘diaspora workers’. The governor embarked on staff screening and most of those that are kings in the localities will not go and tell their subjects that, they were sacked because of fake result? They will rather blame the governor for it. Some will say they have been working for 20 years before this ‘small boy’ came and sack them. So these are the lies people peddle to blame the governor for their own fault. Some of these people don’t live in Kogi, yet they collect salaries in the state. So any genuine worker that I know in Kogi who has not been paid his salary, it won’t be more that two to three months. Even the screening is being reviewed for the benefit of those who are true and genuine workers and were erroneously taken out of payroll. They have been told to go to the committee and they will be re-instated. That window is still open.

Judging from the public rating of Governor Bello in the state, what are his chances in the forthcoming November governorship election?

His chances of coming back is 100%. All those news you hear are from notorious politicians who are vicious and malicious. I will not mention their names but Bello is much more on ground. He will win with a landslide in both the primary and gubernatorial elections. The sign is there from the general elections where he delivered the state except for two or three places to his party. Without rancour Kogi elections was the most peaceful in the general elections

Away from Kogi. Some economic experts have criticised the way and manner the Buhari government is managing the economy with fears that Nigeria might slide into another recession. What is your take on this?

I’m an economist, so I should be able to know if we are on the right path or not. From all indications and indices on ground, Nigeria is on the path of prosperity. Nigeria went into recession some time ago and the Federal Government has said we are out of recession. Being out of recession does not mean we will start booming immediately, it means we are on the path of recovery. The Federal Government did not say the economy is booming but that we are out of recession. Recovery is like climbing up a hill with a trailer load, it can’t be as fast as Nigerians will want it, it will be gradual. Nigerians should support this government, it is not a one-man business. Government is just to make policies, that is fiscal and monetary policies but the real working of the economy is the citizens, businessmen, traders and manufacturers.