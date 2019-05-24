NEWS
NGO Empowers 100 Widows In Itire Suburb of Lagos
HAPPENING NOW
- NGO Empowers 100 Widows In Itire Suburb of Lagos
- Ramadan: Islamic Cleric, Others Seek Adequate Care For Children To Curb Insecurity
- Diaspora Enrolment Extends to the Unites States of America – NIMC
- NAPTIP Secures Court Order To Close Down Two Calabar Brothels
- FRSC, Police Synergies For National Security
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS15 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- METRO23 hours ago
NDLEA, NAGAFF To Partner On War Against Illicit Drugs
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- METRO24 hours ago
Oyetola Charges Legislators-elect on Discipline, Selfless Service