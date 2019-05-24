NEWS
NHRC, UNHCR Train Military, CJTF On Human Rights, Civic Protection
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR), Friday trained Military personnel, Civilian Joint Taskforce ( CJTF ) members and Hunters fighting Boko war in Borno state on humanitarian principles and civilian protection in counter- insurgency operations.
Addressing newsmen, the Executive Secretary NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu said the programme, which has its theme: “Mainstreaming Human Rights; Humanitarian Principles and Civilian Protection in Counter Insurgency Operations in the Northeast”,is to checkmate human right violations in the execution of the war against Boko Haram insurgency.
Ojukwu noted that the exercise was imperative to expose the participants to human right laws, rules of engagement and enhance civic protection in the implementation of the counter insurgency campaign.
He said:” Participants will be exposed to international human right laws, norms and principles to enable them to conduct their operations in accordance to international best practices.The insurgents live within us and there is hardly a clear drawn battle line between the insurgents and civilian population.
“Therefore, there is an extreme need to prosecute the insurgency operations to win the heart and minds of the civilian population. It underscores the importance of the training to not only reduce the casualty level, but also reduce humanitarian consequences of displacement and other protection challenges arising”.
He lauded the military and other security agencies over the successes recorded in the counter insurgency campaign.
Benedict Agu , Head Monitoring Department NHRC, who is also a facilitator said 15 participants comprising Leaders and commanders drawn from the various local government areas that the CJTF are operating are being as trainee- trainers that will step down what they have learned to the subordinates at the local level .
” At the end of the day, participants understand the concept of human rights and understand how to offer protection to their Communities. We resumed the training on Thursday with the men of the military and we are ending this section with the CJTF leadership, Commanders, as well as hunters,” Mr Agu said.
Alhaji Bello Dambata, Spokesman of CJTF in Borno state, appreciated NHRC, UNHCR for organising the training, saying that it will boost capacity and knowledge of members in observing human rights in the course of operations.
UNHCR’s representative, Godlove Kifikilo said UNHCR recognized the critical role played by security actors in the humanitarian response, especially in ensuring that civilians are protected at all times.
He called on the counter- insurgency actors to use the skills and knowledge acquired to serve the people of concern in their respective areas.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS24 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS13 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- NEWS24 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever
- METRO21 hours ago
NDLEA, NAGAFF To Partner On War Against Illicit Drugs
- NEWS24 hours ago
Anti-godfatherism: el-Rufai Spoke Mind Of Millions Nigerians, Says Civil Society