Nigeria Air, Not Abandoned – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has explained that the proposed Nigeria Air was not abandoned as the process is still ongoing.

Amaechi, who stated this during his valedictory press briefing in Abuja yesterday, explained that the Federal Executive Council is divided on the modality for the establishment of the proposed national carrier and hence, the suspension of the project.

He stated that members of the federal cabinet had different beliefs and positions as regards the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria and the mode of ownership.

He said:“On national carrier, it has not been abandoned but the cabinet is divided on the issue of modality. There are those who believe that the federal government should invest and then sell the equity later, while there are also those who believe that no , and from day one they say let us get investors in and give them the franchise of Nigeria Air. That is where we are and that is what held it down. But as for whether it is still in our plan , it is and has not been abandoned.”

On railways, the minister explained that Nigeria needs about $36 billion to connect Nigeria with rail. The minister further noted that a total of $2.3billion would be expended on the coastal rail if both the Nigerian and Chinese governments approve. He broke down the figure, noting that $1.8 billion is to be paid by China and Nigeria would require to pay counterpart funding of $500 million.

He also noted that Nigeria has not started paying back the loan for the Abuja-Kaduna rail project, noting that “China had insisted that Nigeria opens a sinking fund and an escrow account in order to be able to seamlessly repay the loans which Nigeria borrowed from the Asian country for the construction of rail projects, particularly the Abuja -Kaduna rail.”