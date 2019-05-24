NEWS
Nigeria Is Future Of The World – German Envoy
“Nigeria is the future of not just Africa but of the whole world and mankind” German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Schlagheck has said.
Schlagheck said this when he received the delegation of “Follow the Money and Connected Development (CODE)” an NGO, in his office on Friday in Abuja.
He said that Germany and Nigeria shared similarities in diverse areas, adding that Nigerians could contribute toward growth of their country through tracking governance processes to ensure accountability.
Schlagheck said, “there are developments in every society that must be tracked, to achieve that there is need for distinction of people to do such.
“Nigeria as the future of Africa is the future of the world of mankind that we can ask many important questions and of course this is also applicable in places like Germany, in Europe.
“Although there are obstacles in development processes, Nigerians should strive to focus on cross fertilisation of good ideas to bring about meaningful growth in future.”
He commended the delegation for their effort in tracking expenditure of public funds to promote accountability and transparency in governance process in the country.
According to him, this is something that can change things positively, I am quite happy to see many young activists willing to do so.
Earlier, Mr Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Follow the Money and Chief Executive Officer of CODE, said that they were at the German Embassy to appreciate Schlagheck for his support to the organisation.
He noted that the support by Schlagheck had helped young people learn best practices on modern methods to track public fund spending.
According to him, we were in Germany this year and won the SDGs awards under mobilise-category, despite the fact that we applied for our papers late.
“Europe and U.S. are struggling with illegal migration because people from other parts of the world are tired of how governments are not ensuring that the services delivered are efficient.
“We believe that by following the money, Nigeria will be more like Germany and we will not have to worry that people travel illegally, rather to explore such places and come back.”
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of plaque to the German Ambassador.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society
It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS21 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS23 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- NEWS24 hours ago
1600 Athletes To Participate At Okpekpe 10km Road Race — Official
- NEWS23 hours ago
Interpol: 50 Children Rescued In Operation Against Sex Abuse Website
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- NEWS24 hours ago
North East Farmers Plead With FG To Purchase Their Grains
- NEWS23 hours ago
NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime