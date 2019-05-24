NEWS
NITDA Donates Digital E-Learning Facilities To Army University Biu
The Vice Chancellor Nigerian Army University Biu, (NAUB), Prof. David Iliya Malgwi, on Thursday received Digital Divide Bridging Centre and E-Learning facilities donated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), at the institution in Biu, Borno state.
Presenting the documents, the leader of the delegation Bello Mele, said NITDA, decided to collaborate with the Army university to bridge the digital gap among Nigerians students and the society at large.
He said the centre is to enhance E-learning, research, capacity building and digital job creation for NAUB and the surrounding communities and also to bring down ICT knowledge to the grassroot.
While expressing satisfaction over the execution of the project he disclosed that the project has oneyear warranty.
In his remark Prof. Malgwi expressed gratitude to NITDA, for the intervention at this critical moment of the University development.
He said the E-Learning facility will serve as a foundation for the school library, adding that. “I look forward to further intervention as this will enable NAUB, a fourth generation university compete effectively with First generation university in this Virtual era in the next five years.” He said.
He then expressed enthusiasm over the proposal for virtual E-Learning facility which is in consonance with the digital policy of the University.
Our correspondent reports that the Director ICT, Mr. Peter Mshelia, Principal Officers and the NITDA team took a tour of the facility for inspection and physical takeover of the equipments provided.
