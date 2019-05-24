Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NITDA Donates Digital E-Learning Facilities To Army University Biu

Published

1 min ago

on


The Vice Chancellor Nigerian Army University Biu, (NAUB), Prof. David Iliya Malgwi, on Thursday received Digital Divide Bridging Centre and E-Learning facilities donated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), at the institution in Biu, Borno state.

Presenting the documents, the leader of the delegation Bello Mele, said NITDA, decided to collaborate with the Army university to bridge the digital gap among Nigerians students and the society at large.

He said the centre is to enhance E-learning, research, capacity building and digital job creation for NAUB and the surrounding communities and also to bring down ICT knowledge to the grassroot.

While expressing satisfaction over the execution of the project he disclosed that the project has oneyear warranty.

In his remark Prof. Malgwi expressed gratitude to NITDA, for the intervention at this critical moment of the University development.

He said the E-Learning facility will serve as a foundation for the school library, adding that. “I look forward to further intervention as this will enable NAUB, a fourth generation university compete effectively with First generation university in this Virtual era in the next five years.” He said.

He then expressed enthusiasm over the proposal for virtual E-Learning facility which is in consonance with the digital policy of the University.

Our correspondent reports that the Director ICT, Mr. Peter Mshelia, Principal Officers and the NITDA team took a tour of the facility for inspection and physical takeover of the equipments provided.

 

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES2 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS10 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES11 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES11 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: